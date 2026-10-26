The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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Gordo's avatar
Gordo
5d

Do you all remember when I predicted the next guest?

I'll be taking the rest of the week off, my work here is done.

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Gordo's avatar
Gordo
5dEdited

Hey Matt, pssst, I really did know a hobo that sounded like Jacob Siegel.

I called him John but Mostly Jack (all four words.) John when he was on meds, but he was never on meds, so, all four words.

He had the kind of voice that makes people say, “That sounds like it hurts, it sounds like his voice was conditioned with drano and razor blades.”

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