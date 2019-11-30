The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Lost Episode #1: Watching Nirvana in Tehran with Caroline Modarressy-Tehrani
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Lost Episode #1: Watching Nirvana in Tehran with Caroline Modarressy-Tehrani

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The Fifth Column
Nov 30, 2019
∙ Paid

Matt was MIA. Kmele arrived at the studio and promptly excused himself, supposedly to attend to an unnamed "emergency." So Caroline Modarressy-Tehrani, friend of the Fifth and lefty journo extraordinaire, was cruelly stuck arguing with Moynihan, her former colleague and fellow Vice News Tonight on HBO alum. It’s a wide-ranging discussion that touches on…

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