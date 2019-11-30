Matt was MIA. Kmele arrived at the studio and promptly excused himself, supposedly to attend to an unnamed "emergency." So Caroline Modarressy-Tehrani, friend of the Fifth and lefty journo extraordinaire, was cruelly stuck arguing with Moynihan, her former colleague and fellow Vice News Tonight on HBO alum. It’s a wide-ranging discussion that touches on…
Lost Episode #1: Watching Nirvana in Tehran with Caroline Modarressy-Tehrani
Nov 30, 2019
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The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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