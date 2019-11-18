The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Patreon-Only Exclusive Episode #1
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Patreon-Only Exclusive Episode #1

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The Fifth Column
Nov 18, 2019
∙ Paid

Last month, Kmele Foster and Michael Moynihan decided to test out a new home studio—in Moynihan’s home—dedicated to producing exclusive, Patreon-only content for subscribers. So why not release that test to certain tier of Patreon subscribers? Well, there are plenty of reasons. But if you want to hear two Fifth Columnists yammering about how to intervie…

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