The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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Populism for Morons, Journalism for Martyrs (Episode #560)

The boys gather with a dog, a bottle, and the faint hope that not every institution in America has to become a hostage video.
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The Fifth Column
Jun 03, 2026

-a dog is on set and Kmele should be wearing a helmet

-Bernie Sanders wants to collectivize AI

-The boys bask in the warmth of collectivism

-Never trust a politician giving something back to “the people”

-The centrist Democrat goes missing

-It’s still a Nazi tattoo, goddammit

-Character is out. Winning is in

-Andy the Ogre Ogles has thoughts on the gays and Ted Cruz answers the question and keeps walking

-A few more problems for the Oyster Man from Maine

-Welch was the victim of a French flag hate crime

-Speaking of Nazis, let’s talk about Bari Weiss

-Scott Pelley defends democracy from the new guy and privileged peacocking at CBS

-Ali Velshi feels weird about America’s birthday

-Defending America through the Bob Crane story

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