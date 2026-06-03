Populism for Morons, Journalism for Martyrs (Episode #560)

-a dog is on set and Kmele should be wearing a helmet
-Bernie Sanders wants to collectivize AI
-The boys bask in the warmth of collectivism
-Never trust a politician giving something back to “the people”
-The centrist Democrat goes missing
-It’s still a Nazi tattoo, goddammit
-Character is out. Winning is in
-Andy the Ogre Ogles has thoughts on the gays and Ted Cruz answers the question and keeps walking
-A few more problems for the Oyster Man from Maine
-Welch was the victim of a French flag hate crime
-Speaking of Nazis, let’s talk about Bari Weiss
-Scott Pelley defends democracy from the new guy and privileged peacocking at CBS
-Ali Velshi feels weird about America’s birthday
-Defending America through the Bob Crane story
The Fifth Column (A Podcast) is a viewer/listener-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Follow The Fifth Column
YouTube: @wethefifth
Instagram: @we.the.fifth
X: @wethefifth
TikTok: @wethefifth
Facebook: @thefifthcolumn