The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #104 - Everyone is Dumb (Part 923)
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Special Dispatch #104 - Everyone is Dumb (Part 923)

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The Fifth Column
Jan 31, 2022
∙ Paid

Note: Once in a blue moon (maybe two times total?) we unlock a Patreon episode for the cheapskate, unwashed masses, attempting to lure them behind the paywall, into our den of intellectual iniquity. So we figured we would drop this episode here first and then on the main feed. And then the Jon Ronson episode. And then the drawbridge will be lifted until…

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