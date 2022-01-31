Special Dispatch #104 - Everyone is Dumb (Part 923)

Note: Once in a blue moon (maybe two times total?) we unlock a Patreon episode for the cheapskate, unwashed masses, attempting to lure them behind the paywall, into our den of intellectual iniquity. So we figured we would drop this episode here first and then on the main feed. And then the Jon Ronson episode. And then the drawbridge will be lifted until…
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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