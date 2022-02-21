The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #106 - Three White Claws, One Edible, and Toby in the Field
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Special Dispatch #106 - Three White Claws, One Edible, and Toby in the Field

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The Fifth Column
Feb 21, 2022
∙ Paid

Kmele's shiny new baby arrives in a week. And he just yesterday relocated the whole fam back to the East Coast. That also means a glorious return to in-person Fifth recordings. Yay. So yeah, a lot going on in the Fifdom. (Some more bigger, better news is coming too. Stay tuned!). Matt has some sort of family thing. Who knows. So MM and Kmele got on the …

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