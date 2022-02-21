Kmele's shiny new baby arrives in a week. And he just yesterday relocated the whole fam back to the East Coast. That also means a glorious return to in-person Fifth recordings. Yay. So yeah, a lot going on in the Fifdom. (Some more bigger, better news is coming too. Stay tuned!). Matt has some sort of family thing. Who knows. So MM and Kmele got on the …
Special Dispatch #106 - Three White Claws, One Edible, and Toby in the Field
Feb 21, 2022
∙ Paid
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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