A meme annoys Moynihan. The other guys are caring for their families. Moynihan isn't. Because he's a terrible person. So he produces his first 30-minute solo project. The cassingle of annoyance. The non-essential addition to the Fifth Column canon. But here it is for your amusement.
And this is the rapidly spreading meme that precipitated this...unique …
Special Dispatch #109 - The Moynihan Cassingle
Mar 01, 2022
∙ Paid
A meme annoys Moynihan. The other guys are caring for their families. Moynihan isn't. Because he's a terrible person. So he produces his first 30-minute solo project. The cassingle of annoyance. The non-essential addition to the Fifth Column canon. But here it is for your amusement.
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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