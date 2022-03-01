The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #109 - The Moynihan Cassingle
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Special Dispatch #109 - The Moynihan Cassingle

Michael C. Moynihan's avatar
Michael C. Moynihan
Mar 01, 2022
∙ Paid

A meme annoys Moynihan. The other guys are caring for their families. Moynihan isn't. Because he's a terrible person. So he produces his first 30-minute solo project. The cassingle of annoyance. The non-essential addition to the Fifth Column canon. But here it is for your amusement.

And this is the rapidly spreading meme that precipitated this...unique …

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