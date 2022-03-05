The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #110 - Bruchim Habaim, Lil' Menachem Foster!
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Special Dispatch #110 - Bruchim Habaim, Lil' Menachem Foster!

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The Fifth Column
Mar 05, 2022
∙ Paid

- The baby has arrived! The name is still secret...
- Dumb people and manufactured consent
- The fez came off
- Kendi D'Angelo Foster
- On Eduard Limonov (who seems to have gone silent?)
- Boycott nonsense
- That great Steve Rosenberg interview
- The Americentric coverage of everything
- The Conceptual Kook
- The inevitable Munich analogy
- Trevor Noah is an inte…

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