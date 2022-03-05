- The baby has arrived! The name is still secret...
- Dumb people and manufactured consent
- The fez came off
- Kendi D'Angelo Foster
- On Eduard Limonov (who seems to have gone silent?)
- Boycott nonsense
- That great Steve Rosenberg interview
- The Americentric coverage of everything
- The Conceptual Kook
- The inevitable Munich analogy
- Trevor Noah is an inte…
Special Dispatch #110 - Bruchim Habaim, Lil' Menachem Foster!
Mar 05, 2022
∙ Paid
- The baby has arrived! The name is still secret...
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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