The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #111 (Redux) - Do You Have a Passport? Did You Get Your Shots?
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Special Dispatch #111 (Redux) - Do You Have a Passport? Did You Get Your Shots?

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The Fifth Column
Mar 18, 2022
∙ Paid

  • Nancy Rommelmann pops in for a chat, gets drunk

  • Fats Domino of the Kremlin

  • In further praise of Kyle Dunnigan

  • Moynihan heads to Miami (Ed note: flight was cancelled, so MM and mini-Moyn pivoted to a new location...in the Caribbean...)

  • Kmele Katches Up with Kamala

  • The journalists killed in Ukraine (RIP)

  • A former guest with really, really terrible takes

  • Is “cont…

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