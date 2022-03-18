Nancy Rommelmann pops in for a chat, gets drunk
Fats Domino of the Kremlin
In further praise of Kyle Dunnigan
Moynihan heads to Miami (Ed note: flight was cancelled, so MM and mini-Moyn pivoted to a new location...in the Caribbean...)
Kmele Katches Up with Kamala
The journalists killed in Ukraine (RIP)
A former guest with really, really terrible takes
Is “cont…
Special Dispatch #111 (Redux) - Do You Have a Passport? Did You Get Your Shots?
Mar 18, 2022
∙ Paid
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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