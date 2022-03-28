Or is it the best? I mean...it's probably the worst. A late night, discursive discussion that, it seems, the lads forgot was being recorded. And all attempts to right the ship were foiled by a very rude actor called "Will Smith."
- TNC is GWB
- Baby Azov
- Why are we talking about the “stem player” again?
- Oscar preview (that we know nothing about)
- Did y…
Special Dispatch #112 - The Worst Episode Ever
Mar 28, 2022
∙ Paid
Or is it the best? I mean...it's probably the worst. A late night, discursive discussion that, it seems, the lads forgot was being recorded. And all attempts to right the ship were foiled by a very rude actor called "Will Smith."
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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