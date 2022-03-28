The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #112 - The Worst Episode Ever
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Special Dispatch #112 - The Worst Episode Ever

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The Fifth Column
Mar 28, 2022
∙ Paid

Or is it the best? I mean...it's probably the worst. A late night, discursive discussion that, it seems, the lads forgot was being recorded. And all attempts to right the ship were foiled by a very rude actor called "Will Smith."

- TNC is GWB
- Baby Azov
- Why are we talking about the “stem player” again?
- Oscar preview (that we know nothing about)
- Did y…

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