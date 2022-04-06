- A night of boozing with comics and weirdos
- Mom's R. Kelly prank
- Internz
- Wine momz
- Inventing Jamaican insults
- TPS reports and microaggressions
- Caste is a bad book
- An anti-Disney jihad
- Disney: engineer of the soul
- Won't somebody think of the children!
- All the comedians who stopped being funny
- The two Bob Conquest books, previously mentione…
Special Dispatch #113 - Ringoseal! Bumbaclot!
Apr 06, 2022
∙ Paid
- A night of boozing with comics and weirdos
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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