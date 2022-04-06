The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #113 - Ringoseal! Bumbaclot!
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Special Dispatch #113 - Ringoseal! Bumbaclot!

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The Fifth Column
Apr 06, 2022
∙ Paid

- A night of boozing with comics and weirdos
- Mom's R. Kelly prank
- Internz
- Wine momz
- Inventing Jamaican insults
- TPS reports and microaggressions
- Caste is a bad book
- An anti-Disney jihad
- Disney: engineer of the soul
- Won't somebody think of the children!
- All the comedians who stopped being funny
- The two Bob Conquest books, previously mentione…

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