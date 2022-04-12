- Breaking: Kmele is cis
- Niger Innis v. Al Sharpton
- Ripping off Steven Pagones
- Kmele on Lil' Cease, for some reason
- In Nashville
- Dougie Fresh Gyro
- Hitch's David Mamet review
- Pol Pot, penises, and communist Dumbledore
- On America and Zelensky(y)
- Revisiting "be brave..."
- The French elections
- On the drift of European and American conservatism
- A…
Special Dispatch #114 - Pol Pot, Penises, and Pagones
Apr 12, 2022
∙ Paid
- Breaking: Kmele is cis
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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