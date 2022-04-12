The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #114 - Pol Pot, Penises, and Pagones
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Special Dispatch #114 - Pol Pot, Penises, and Pagones

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The Fifth Column
Apr 12, 2022
∙ Paid

- Breaking: Kmele is cis
- Niger Innis v. Al Sharpton
- Ripping off Steven Pagones
- Kmele on Lil' Cease, for some reason
- In Nashville
- Dougie Fresh Gyro
- Hitch's David Mamet review
- Pol Pot, penises, and communist Dumbledore
- On America and Zelensky(y)
- Revisiting "be brave..."
- The French elections
- On the drift of European and American conservatism
- A…

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