- Your job's your credit
- Guardians and land acknowledgement
- Books for banning
- Yes, we talked about Taylor Lorenz
- If you post publicly on the internet, it's public on the internet
- The (mostly ignored) riots in Sweden
- #freeA$AP
- Around this point Kmele starts celebrating 4/20
- Way too much time devoted to Johnny Depp
- In Defense of Miss Cleo
- In 202…
Special Dispatch #115 - The Devil Gone Take Ya
Apr 21, 2022
∙ Paid
- Your job's your credit
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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