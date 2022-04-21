The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #115 - The Devil Gone Take Ya
--:--
--:--

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

Special Dispatch #115 - The Devil Gone Take Ya

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Apr 21, 2022
∙ Paid

- Your job's your credit
- Guardians and land acknowledgement
- Books for banning
- Yes, we talked about Taylor Lorenz
- If you post publicly on the internet, it's public on the internet
- The (mostly ignored) riots in Sweden
- #freeA$AP
- Around this point Kmele starts celebrating 4/20
- Way too much time devoted to Johnny Depp
- In Defense of Miss Cleo
- In 202…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of The Fifth Column.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 The Fifth Column · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture