- Kmele watches Hunter smoke crack with a prostitute
- Elon is a white nationalist, says member of Color Me Badd
- For $150, Rachel Dolezol will make a Cameo for the Fifth
- "I'm going to puke"
- A diversity consultant abroad
- Elon never said *no* moderation
- The dumbest Musk take, from the guy in the leather jacket (not Nick)
- More "democracy in peril" hy…
Special Dispatch #116 - Notes on an Afrikaans Racist Who Refuses to Solve World Hunger
Apr 27, 2022
∙ Paid
- Kmele watches Hunter smoke crack with a prostitute
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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