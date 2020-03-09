The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #12: The Williamsburg Tapes: I'm a Historian LOL
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Special Dispatch #12: The Williamsburg Tapes: I'm a Historian LOL

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The Fifth Column
Mar 09, 2020
∙ Paid

On a beautiful March afternoon, Kmele shows up in Williamsburg eating Arizona Ice Tea-branded cotton candy and flying on muscle relaxers. Following a series of unexplained-but-obviously-unfortunate events, Welch is back in fighting shape, banging the table and yelling into the mic. Nothing new in Moynihan world, as he shuffles around the apartment makin…

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