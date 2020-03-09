Special Dispatch #12: The Williamsburg Tapes: I'm a Historian LOL

On a beautiful March afternoon, Kmele shows up in Williamsburg eating Arizona Ice Tea-branded cotton candy and flying on muscle relaxers. Following a series of unexplained-but-obviously-unfortunate events, Welch is back in fighting shape, banging the table and yelling into the mic. Nothing new in Moynihan world, as he shuffles around the apartment makin…
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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