The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #13: The Quarantine Tapes: It's Welch's Fault,
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Special Dispatch #13: The Quarantine Tapes: It's Welch's Fault,

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The Fifth Column
Mar 16, 2020
∙ Paid

Moynihan is in Williamsburg. Welch in Carroll Gardens. Foster in Virginia. And the City of New York strongly suggests we stay right where we are. So begins two weeks of quarantine and an experiment in distance podcasting. Easier said than done. Because he's not very good at fashion, metaphors, or technology, Matt records with the wrong mic and his very …

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