Special Dispatch #13: The Quarantine Tapes: It's Welch's Fault,

Moynihan is in Williamsburg. Welch in Carroll Gardens. Foster in Virginia. And the City of New York strongly suggests we stay right where we are. So begins two weeks of quarantine and an experiment in distance podcasting. Easier said than done. Because he's not very good at fashion, metaphors, or technology, Matt records with the wrong mic and his very …
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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