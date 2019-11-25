It's Sunday afternoon and Matt, Kmele, and Michael have assembled in Williamsburg, Brooklyn for another Patreon-only special dispatch, available to all of you amazing people plopping down $10 and above. Lubricated by a few glasses of wine and whiskey, the seditionists discuss Facebook Russians vs. Hollywood Reds, high drug prices, why New York is more e…
Special Dispatch #2: The Williamsburg Tapes, Live from Moynihan's Stupid Table
Nov 25, 2019
∙ Paid
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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