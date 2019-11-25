The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #2: The Williamsburg Tapes, Live from Moynihan's Stupid Table
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Special Dispatch #2: The Williamsburg Tapes, Live from Moynihan's Stupid Table

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The Fifth Column
Nov 25, 2019
∙ Paid

It's Sunday afternoon and Matt, Kmele, and Michael have assembled in Williamsburg, Brooklyn for another Patreon-only special dispatch, available to all of you amazing people plopping down $10 and above. Lubricated by a few glasses of wine and whiskey, the seditionists discuss Facebook Russians vs. Hollywood Reds, high drug prices, why New York is more e…

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