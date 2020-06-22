The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #26: The Revolution Tapes: Operation Woke Barbarossa
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Special Dispatch #26: The Revolution Tapes: Operation Woke Barbarossa

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The Fifth Column
Jun 22, 2020
∙ Paid

With Welch doing Father's Day stuff (because he's a good person), Kmele and Moynihan (who are bad people) get together after their wee bairn are in bed and continue addressing the most important question of our era: how did the world go completely insane in such a short period of time? So much to discuss. So much discussed. No point in an exhaustive pre…

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