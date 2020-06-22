With Welch doing Father's Day stuff (because he's a good person), Kmele and Moynihan (who are bad people) get together after their wee bairn are in bed and continue addressing the most important question of our era: how did the world go completely insane in such a short period of time? So much to discuss. So much discussed. No point in an exhaustive pre…
Special Dispatch #26: The Revolution Tapes: Operation Woke Barbarossa
Jun 22, 2020
∙ Paid
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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