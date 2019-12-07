Moynihan is bronchial. Welch is jovial. Foster is nowhere to be found. In another Patreon-only special dispatch, the attending Fifth Columnists discuss Mötley Crüe home videos; who was more “gender fluid,” grunge feminists or heavy metal sleazebags; the fantastically annoying Noam Chomsky and the impossibly heroic Vaclav Havel; the unmatched brilliance …
Special Dispatch #3: The Williamsburg Tapes, Welch and Moynihan Return to the Stupid Table
Dec 07, 2019
∙ Paid
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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