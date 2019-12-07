The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #3: The Williamsburg Tapes, Welch and Moynihan Return to the Stupid Table
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Special Dispatch #3: The Williamsburg Tapes, Welch and Moynihan Return to the Stupid Table

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The Fifth Column
Dec 07, 2019
∙ Paid

Moynihan is bronchial. Welch is jovial. Foster is nowhere to be found. In another Patreon-only special dispatch, the attending Fifth Columnists discuss Mötley Crüe home videos; who was more “gender fluid,” grunge feminists or heavy metal sleazebags; the fantastically annoying Noam Chomsky and the impossibly heroic Vaclav Havel; the unmatched brilliance …

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