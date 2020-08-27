The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #33: The Return of the Matt
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Special Dispatch #33: The Return of the Matt

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The Fifth Column
Aug 27, 2020
∙ Paid

The Right Honorable Gentleman from Long Beach returns from the West Coast. Moynihan is right where we left him, still desperately trying to grab the landing skid of the last helicopter leaving Brooklyn. Foster is missing. And presumably very busy.  So Welch and Moynihan catch up--starting with Matt's very detailed explanation of his trip to California--…

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