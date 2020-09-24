The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #36: A Conversation with Christopher Hitchens
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Special Dispatch #36: A Conversation with Christopher Hitchens

Michael C. Moynihan's avatar
Michael C. Moynihan
Sep 24, 2020
∙ Paid

From Moynihan's bizarre archive of taped conversations and unused interviews comes this never-before-released (and never intended to be released) conversation with his friend Christopher Hitchens, recorded February 14, 2008.  It's a wide-ranging discussion that ambles through history and the current political landscape...and includes an amazing Hitch li…

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