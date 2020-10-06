The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #38: Clubhouses and Porn Hookers
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Special Dispatch #38: Clubhouses and Porn Hookers

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The Fifth Column
Oct 06, 2020
∙ Paid

All in New York. All remote. All very tired. So into the mailbag the lads go...

- Sneaking into the clubhouse
- Lewinsky revisionism
- He sings like an angel and thinks like a peasant
- A listener wants to help (with Moynihan's flooring)
- Some non-academic book recommendations on race
= Cowboys are not Michael Landon
- Another MST3K request (but Matt's sche…

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