All in New York. All remote. All very tired. So into the mailbag the lads go...
- Sneaking into the clubhouse
- Lewinsky revisionism
- He sings like an angel and thinks like a peasant
- A listener wants to help (with Moynihan's flooring)
- Some non-academic book recommendations on race
= Cowboys are not Michael Landon
- Another MST3K request (but Matt's sche…
Special Dispatch #38: Clubhouses and Porn Hookers
Oct 06, 2020
∙ Paid
All in New York. All remote. All very tired. So into the mailbag the lads go...
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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