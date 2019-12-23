The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #4: The Williamsburg Tapes: Losing Our Religion
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Special Dispatch #4: The Williamsburg Tapes: Losing Our Religion

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The Fifth Column
Dec 23, 2019
∙ Paid

It's a pre-Christmas miracle! The Fifth Columnists are back at the stammtisch (stupid table) in Williamsburg for a long-ass special dispatch, mostly discussing things distant from the news cycle. Kmele watches "Mandingo" and, to the shock of both Welch and Moynihan, is slack-jawed by how racist it is. The lads answer some reader mail and discuss Michael…

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