Welch and Kmele pump through some patron correspondence and discuss the *epidemic* of rapper homicide and generally make a hash of things.
Producer's Note: "Somehow, Kmele forgot to mention that slain rapist King Von + Michelle Obama rep the same Chicago neighborhood -- Shoutout O Block! "
https://chicago.suntimes.com/2014/11/2/18458059/o-block-most-dan…
Special Dispatch #44 - Catchin' Cases, Beatin' Bodies, and Gettin' Money (Patreon Dispatch)
Nov 23, 2020
∙ Paid
Welch and Kmele pump through some patron correspondence and discuss the *epidemic* of rapper homicide and generally make a hash of things.
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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