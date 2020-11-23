The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #44 - Catchin' Cases, Beatin' Bodies, and Gettin' Money (Patreon Dispatch)
--:--
--:--

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

Special Dispatch #44 - Catchin' Cases, Beatin' Bodies, and Gettin' Money (Patreon Dispatch)

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Nov 23, 2020
∙ Paid

Welch and Kmele pump through some patron correspondence and discuss the *epidemic* of rapper homicide and generally make a hash of things.  

Producer's Note: "Somehow, Kmele forgot to mention that slain rapist King Von + Michelle Obama rep the same Chicago neighborhood -- Shoutout O Block! "

https://chicago.suntimes.com/2014/11/2/18458059/o-block-most-dan…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of The Fifth Column.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 The Fifth Column · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture