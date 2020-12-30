The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #49 - TFC Live at the Budokan!
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Special Dispatch #49 - TFC Live at the Budokan!

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The Fifth Column
Dec 30, 2020
∙ Paid

We've done this before. We call an audible, have a last-minute Zoom for all you lovely and bored subscribers, and then feel really guilty that people at the hospital giving birth (congrats Elijah!) or putting their annoying, already-existing kids to bed (the rest of you) couldn't make it on such short notice. Well this time we recorded it!

So in no part…

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