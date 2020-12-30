We've done this before. We call an audible, have a last-minute Zoom for all you lovely and bored subscribers, and then feel really guilty that people at the hospital giving birth (congrats Elijah!) or putting their annoying, already-existing kids to bed (the rest of you) couldn't make it on such short notice. Well this time we recorded it!
So in no part…
Special Dispatch #49 - TFC Live at the Budokan!
Dec 30, 2020
∙ Paid
We've done this before. We call an audible, have a last-minute Zoom for all you lovely and bored subscribers, and then feel really guilty that people at the hospital giving birth (congrats Elijah!) or putting their annoying, already-existing kids to bed (the rest of you) couldn't make it on such short notice. Well this time we recorded it!
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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