The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #53 - Mea Maxima Culpa Edition
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Special Dispatch #53 - Mea Maxima Culpa Edition

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The Fifth Column
Jan 18, 2021
∙ Paid

Kmele is MIA, though the rumor is that he's joined the Atherton branch of the Oath Keepers, so stay tuned. Matt's in Brooklyn. Moynihan is in a Phoenix hotel with a Chechen internet connection. And they still managed to blabber for two hours (ed.- actually, it was 1:45..there's 14 mins of silence at the end for some reason). So put your headphones on, c…

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