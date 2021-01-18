Special Dispatch #53 - Mea Maxima Culpa Edition

Kmele is MIA, though the rumor is that he's joined the Atherton branch of the Oath Keepers, so stay tuned. Matt's in Brooklyn. Moynihan is in a Phoenix hotel with a Chechen internet connection. And they still managed to blabber for two hours (ed.- actually, it was 1:45..there's 14 mins of silence at the end for some reason). So put your headphones on, c…
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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