- Stuck in the snow (while hunting for booze)
- A digression on Werner Herzog
- We're all white supremacists now! (Fact check: we aren't)
- We said we weren't going to talk about the NYT. But guess what...
- Kmele was right about that TikTok reporter
- Moynihan can't get a vaccine because New York City sucks
- Someone writes Matt an angry email. Matt angrily …
Special Dispatch #56 - Everyone's a White Supremacist!
Feb 10, 2021
∙ Paid
- Stuck in the snow (while hunting for booze)
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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