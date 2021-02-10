The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #56 - Everyone's a White Supremacist!
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Special Dispatch #56 - Everyone's a White Supremacist!

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The Fifth Column
Feb 10, 2021
∙ Paid

- Stuck in the snow (while hunting for booze)
- A digression on Werner Herzog
- We're all white supremacists now! (Fact check: we aren't)
- We said we weren't going to talk about the NYT. But guess what...
- Kmele was right about that TikTok reporter
- Moynihan can't get a vaccine because New York City sucks
- Someone writes Matt an angry email. Matt angrily …

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