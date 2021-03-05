The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #59 - The (Racist) Doctor is Out
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Special Dispatch #59 - The (Racist) Doctor is Out

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The Fifth Column
Mar 05, 2021
∙ Paid

Kmele has to get on a plane. And he cares about putting his daughter to bed. Matt and Moynihan don't have to get on a plane. And don't care about their kids. So they called each other. And chatted for a few hours.

- Yes, it actually is shitty that Dr. Seuss's books are being memoryholed
- Dear god, Stephen Colbert is boring, earnest, and annoying
- NBC: …

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