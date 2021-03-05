Kmele has to get on a plane. And he cares about putting his daughter to bed. Matt and Moynihan don't have to get on a plane. And don't care about their kids. So they called each other. And chatted for a few hours.
- Yes, it actually is shitty that Dr. Seuss's books are being memoryholed
- Dear god, Stephen Colbert is boring, earnest, and annoying
- NBC: …
Special Dispatch #59 - The (Racist) Doctor is Out
Mar 05, 2021
∙ Paid
Kmele has to get on a plane. And he cares about putting his daughter to bed. Matt and Moynihan don't have to get on a plane. And don't care about their kids. So they called each other. And chatted for a few hours.
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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