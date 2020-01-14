The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #6: The Williamsburg Tapes: Sure, But Where Are You *Really* From??
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Special Dispatch #6: The Williamsburg Tapes: Sure, But Where Are You *Really* From??

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The Fifth Column
Jan 14, 2020
∙ Paid

While Kmele dodges teargas canisters in Hong Kong, Welch and Moynihan are back in Williamsburg, drinking pints of palomas and trying--and sometimes succeeding--to avoid tedious horse race journalism. So instead...Remember when Salon.com was sort of normal? Neil Peart is dead. But was Rush any good? The lads disagree (but agree that "rock is not about ma…

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