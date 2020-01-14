While Kmele dodges teargas canisters in Hong Kong, Welch and Moynihan are back in Williamsburg, drinking pints of palomas and trying--and sometimes succeeding--to avoid tedious horse race journalism. So instead...Remember when Salon.com was sort of normal? Neil Peart is dead. But was Rush any good? The lads disagree (but agree that "rock is not about ma…
Special Dispatch #6: The Williamsburg Tapes: Sure, But Where Are You *Really* From??
Jan 14, 2020
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The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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