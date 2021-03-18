The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #61 - Hoping for Hate
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Special Dispatch #61 - Hoping for Hate

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The Fifth Column
Mar 18, 2021
∙ Paid

The gangs all here. But everyone is everywhere. From San Francisco to Texas to New York City, the likely lads get together for yet another Patreon-only chinwag. All the necessary topics are covered. (Note: If you would like to buy this episode as an NFT--think of it as a podcast version of the Adopt-a-Highway program--you're completely insane but we wil…

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