Special Dispatch #63 - A Sort of Homecoming

He definitely didn't fly coach. For some unexplained reason ("meetings"), Kmele is back in New York. So while Matt, his wife, his sisterwife, and his kids amble up and down the East Coast, Moynihan and Kmele go for drinks and make the stupid, impromptu decision to record a Patreon-only episode. Note: there will be a full-on, in-person Fifth reunion this…
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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