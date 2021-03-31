The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #63 - A Sort of Homecoming
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Special Dispatch #63 - A Sort of Homecoming

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The Fifth Column
Mar 31, 2021
∙ Paid

He definitely didn't fly coach. For some unexplained reason ("meetings"), Kmele is back in New York. So while Matt, his wife, his sisterwife, and his kids amble up and down the East Coast, Moynihan and Kmele go for drinks and make the stupid, impromptu decision to record a Patreon-only episode. Note: there will be a full-on, in-person Fifth reunion this…

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