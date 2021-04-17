- Larry Craig did nothing wrong!
- Another shooting in Chicago
- Happy Birthday Christopher Gonzalez!
- Catfishing CNN nobodies on Tinder
- Uber on...the filibuster?
- I'm from the government and I'm here to unbundle a shitty browser from your OS
- The Fifth is going to Miami!
- Pelvis thrusting with Drake in Vegas
- "The world needs journalists." Kmele disag…
Special Dispatch #65 - Free Larry Craig!
Apr 17, 2021
∙ Paid
- Larry Craig did nothing wrong!
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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