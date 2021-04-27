The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #66 - The Invisible, Boneless Hand
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Special Dispatch #66 - The Invisible, Boneless Hand

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The Fifth Column
Apr 27, 2021
∙ Paid

- The boneless hand of Harold Bloom / the boney hand of a dead Yale poet
- Catfishing Moynihan
- And the former guest who got us bounced from a Miami venue is...
- Happy Xmas, the COVID war is over (if you want it...and you don't want it)
- A NYC liberal moves to Florida with her fiancé, becomes a citizen of the Fifdom
- You cannot control the culture. Stop …

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