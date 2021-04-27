- The boneless hand of Harold Bloom / the boney hand of a dead Yale poet
- Catfishing Moynihan
- And the former guest who got us bounced from a Miami venue is...
- Happy Xmas, the COVID war is over (if you want it...and you don't want it)
- A NYC liberal moves to Florida with her fiancé, becomes a citizen of the Fifdom
- You cannot control the culture. Stop …
Special Dispatch #66 - The Invisible, Boneless Hand
Apr 27, 2021
∙ Paid
- The boneless hand of Harold Bloom / the boney hand of a dead Yale poet
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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