The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #69 - Dumb Emails, Broken Codes, and Heightened Contradictions
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Special Dispatch #69 - Dumb Emails, Broken Codes, and Heightened Contradictions

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The Fifth Column
May 18, 2021
∙ Paid

- Meeting nobody in LA
- The Cuomo Concern Fund
- The Fifth is always right about fakers and liars
- A somber message
- An emailer, who is not a Patreon subscriber, sends an annoyed message. Moynihan is unimpressed
- Nino, why do you make me do this?
- Lads, what is your level of Biden concern?
- Accelerationists: What comes after the acceleration?
- What Mia…

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