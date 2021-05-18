- Meeting nobody in LA
- The Cuomo Concern Fund
- The Fifth is always right about fakers and liars
- A somber message
- An emailer, who is not a Patreon subscriber, sends an annoyed message. Moynihan is unimpressed
- Nino, why do you make me do this?
- Lads, what is your level of Biden concern?
- Accelerationists: What comes after the acceleration?
- What Mia…
Special Dispatch #69 - Dumb Emails, Broken Codes, and Heightened Contradictions
May 18, 2021
∙ Paid
- Meeting nobody in LA
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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