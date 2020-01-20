Kmele is likely in a Chinese prison, so the lads soldier on in Brooklyn. But after the last non-Patreon episode, with Buzzfeed’s Miriam Elder (Ed. - they really needed Kmele, didn’t they?), Moynihan and Welch came under withering attack from loyal-but-principled listeners who judged them to be jelly-spined in the face of actually existing wokeness. Do t…
Special Dispatch #7: The Williamsburg Tapes: Mea Maxima Culpa...Sorta
Jan 20, 2020
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The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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