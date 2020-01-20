The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #7: The Williamsburg Tapes: Mea Maxima Culpa...Sorta
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Special Dispatch #7: The Williamsburg Tapes: Mea Maxima Culpa...Sorta

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The Fifth Column
Jan 20, 2020
∙ Paid

Kmele is likely in a Chinese prison, so the lads soldier on in Brooklyn. But after the last non-Patreon episode, with Buzzfeed’s Miriam Elder (Ed. - they really needed Kmele, didn’t they?), Moynihan and Welch came under withering attack from loyal-but-principled listeners who judged them to be jelly-spined in the face of actually existing wokeness. Do t…

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