The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #70 - Binary- Free TFC!
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Special Dispatch #70 - Binary- Free TFC!

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The Fifth Column
May 26, 2021
∙ Paid

- Moynihan asks. A bunch of non-binary listeners answer
- He's still kind of confused
- Our pal Aaron sends some important updates
- A Patreon subscriber emails. Matt ends up at a Nets game
- Seth Rogan wants to apologize to the people of North Korea for being mean :(
- You don't get to hear MM read the John Cena apology
- Anti-American films made by shitty a…

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