- Moynihan asks. A bunch of non-binary listeners answer
- He's still kind of confused
- Our pal Aaron sends some important updates
- A Patreon subscriber emails. Matt ends up at a Nets game
- Seth Rogan wants to apologize to the people of North Korea for being mean :(
- You don't get to hear MM read the John Cena apology
- Anti-American films made by shitty a…
Special Dispatch #70 - Binary- Free TFC!
May 26, 2021
∙ Paid
- Moynihan asks. A bunch of non-binary listeners answer
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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