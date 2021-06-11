The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #71 - Stop Making Sense: TFC Live in Miami (Vol I)
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Special Dispatch #71 - Stop Making Sense: TFC Live in Miami (Vol I)

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The Fifth Column
Jun 11, 2021
∙ Paid

It's the early show.  They shake off the brutal hangovers. They get into the groove. And to quote MC5, right now...right now...it's time to...kick out the jams, mother[*****************].  

Alongside best-selling author, legendary columnist, and all-around great guy Dave Barry, the Fifth declares the pandemic over and does its first live show since that …

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