It's the early show. They shake off the brutal hangovers. They get into the groove. And to quote MC5, right now...right now...it's time to...kick out the jams, mother[*****************].
Alongside best-selling author, legendary columnist, and all-around great guy Dave Barry, the Fifth declares the pandemic over and does its first live show since that …
Special Dispatch #71 - Stop Making Sense: TFC Live in Miami (Vol I)
Jun 11, 2021
∙ Paid
It's the early show. They shake off the brutal hangovers. They get into the groove. And to quote MC5, right now...right now...it's time to...kick out the jams, mother[*****************].
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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