As Kmele plugs away on his special project, Welch and Moynihan leave him be and catch up on some very important issues like...
- Some solo project updates
- A TFC Father's Day
- Agatha Christie's racist book title and Patricia Highsmith's general anti-Semitism
- Jack on Thoreau's musty cheese
- A brief digression on Josef Goebbels and "hate speech"
- There ar…
Special Dispatch #73 - How To Rob a CVS, End a Pandemic, and Hug a Hobo
Jun 22, 2021
∙ Paid
As Kmele plugs away on his special project, Welch and Moynihan leave him be and catch up on some very important issues like...
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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