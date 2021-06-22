The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #73 - How To Rob a CVS, End a Pandemic, and Hug a Hobo
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Special Dispatch #73 - How To Rob a CVS, End a Pandemic, and Hug a Hobo

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The Fifth Column
Jun 22, 2021
∙ Paid

As Kmele plugs away on his special project, Welch and Moynihan leave him be and catch up on some very important issues like...

- Some solo project updates
- A TFC Father's Day
- Agatha Christie's racist book title and Patricia Highsmith's general anti-Semitism
- Jack on Thoreau's musty cheese
- A brief digression on Josef Goebbels and "hate speech"
- There ar…

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