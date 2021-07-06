- MG and Triumphs and Yankees paintings
- Klan Kurrikulum?
- Ka-melle in the Times
- People angry about Ka-melle in the Times
- Will someone actually engage with the argument?
- Tactics vs. principles
- Some emails and comments about Rufo
- Rufo reaction? Running 60-20-20...
- How to respond to junk history
- Elliot's a bit annoyed
- Honest activism vs. honesty …
Special Dispatch #75 - Rufo Redux b/w Junk History and American Perfectionism
Jul 06, 2021
∙ Paid
- MG and Triumphs and Yankees paintings
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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