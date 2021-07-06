The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #75 - Rufo Redux b/w Junk History and American Perfectionism
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Special Dispatch #75 - Rufo Redux b/w Junk History and American Perfectionism

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The Fifth Column
Jul 06, 2021
∙ Paid

- MG and Triumphs and Yankees paintings
- Klan Kurrikulum?
- Ka-melle in the Times
- People angry about Ka-melle in the Times
- Will someone actually engage with the argument?
- Tactics vs. principles
- Some emails and comments about Rufo
- Rufo reaction? Running 60-20-20...
- How to respond to junk history
- Elliot's a bit annoyed
- Honest activism vs. honesty …

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