Ok lads. The fun's over. Back to work. And so begins the Fifs' return to endless hours of brilliant, maddening, dumb, hilarious and stupid podcasting. Well, for Moynihan and Welch anyway. This time around, our raceless comrade Mr. Kmele Foster has some very, very important business making demands on his attention (Ed - I can confirm that it is, in fact,…
Special Dispatch #80 - Back to Our Regularly Scheduled Programming...
Aug 19, 2021
∙ Paid
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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