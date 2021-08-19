The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #80 - Back to Our Regularly Scheduled Programming...
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Special Dispatch #80 - Back to Our Regularly Scheduled Programming...

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The Fifth Column
Aug 19, 2021
∙ Paid

Ok lads. The fun's over. Back to work. And so begins the Fifs' return to endless hours of brilliant, maddening, dumb, hilarious and stupid podcasting. Well, for Moynihan and Welch anyway. This time around, our raceless comrade Mr. Kmele Foster has some very, very important business making demands on his attention (Ed - I can confirm that it is, in fact,…

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