The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #81 - Indiana Jones and the Hobo Parliament
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Special Dispatch #81 - Indiana Jones and the Hobo Parliament

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The Fifth Column
Aug 26, 2021
∙ Paid

Kmele's back. Matt's got some mail. Moynihan's worryingly salty (Apologies in advance - MM). This one if gloriously all over the place.

- “Many on social media were…” b/w "Surfaced recently on social media"
- Blossom is a dangerous fascist
- Rolling Stone is dumb and useless
- A new, very-with-the-times chapter in the Indiana Jones franchise
- The repulsive …

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