Kmele's back. Matt's got some mail. Moynihan's worryingly salty (Apologies in advance - MM). This one if gloriously all over the place.
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Special Dispatch #81 - Indiana Jones and the Hobo Parliament
Aug 26, 2021
∙ Paid
Kmele's back. Matt's got some mail. Moynihan's worryingly salty (Apologies in advance - MM). This one if gloriously all over the place.
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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