- A Maine wedding...with two Patreon subscribers
- Kmele can’t help you with the microwaves
- The Donda report
- Robert Kardashian is the greatest hologram lawyer of all time
- We killed lunatic conspiracy theorist and terrific actor Ed Asner
- Whatever happened to redemption?
- Pissed Off Patty wants a Fifth reassessment of Simone Biles
- Joel the Afghan v…
Special Dispatch #82 - The Phrenology of the Moment
Aug 31, 2021
∙ Paid
- A Maine wedding...with two Patreon subscribers
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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