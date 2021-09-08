Live at the Stupid Table in West Egg, Welch and Moynihan labor on Labor Day for our beloved patrons...
- That fake Rolling Stone article
- Two stirring defenses of Martha's Vineyard from trash locals
- Every school has one: on pervert teachers
- Matt's skeevy volleyball coach
- They don't produce those accents anymore
- (A brief digression on The Mats vs. Hus…
Special Dispatch #83 - The East Egg Echo Sessions
Sep 08, 2021
∙ Paid
Live at the Stupid Table in West Egg, Welch and Moynihan labor on Labor Day for our beloved patrons...
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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