The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #83 - The East Egg Echo Sessions
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Special Dispatch #83 - The East Egg Echo Sessions

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The Fifth Column
Sep 08, 2021
∙ Paid

Live at the Stupid Table in West Egg, Welch and Moynihan labor on Labor Day for our beloved patrons...

- That fake Rolling Stone article
- Two stirring defenses of Martha's Vineyard from trash locals
- Every school has one: on pervert teachers
- Matt's skeevy volleyball coach
- They don't produce those accents anymore
- (A brief digression on The Mats vs. Hus…

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