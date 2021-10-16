The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #89 – The Historians – Sean McMeekin
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Special Dispatch #89 – The Historians – Sean McMeekin

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The Fifth Column
Oct 16, 2021
∙ Paid

In the latest installment of The Historians, Michael Moynihan does a deep dive with Sean McMeekin, the Francis Flournoy Professor of European History and Culture at Bard College, and author of the terrific (and controversial) new book Stalin's War: A New History of World War II. McMeekin is also the author of The Russian Revolution: A New History, July …

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