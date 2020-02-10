The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #9: The Williamsburg Tapes: The Magical Awards Funnel and Baby Welch Trash Doll
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Special Dispatch #9: The Williamsburg Tapes: The Magical Awards Funnel and Baby Welch Trash Doll

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The Fifth Column
Feb 10, 2020
∙ Paid

We're going back to Brooklyn...The gang's all here for another leisurely Sunday afternoon bull session in Williamsburg. Moynihan feels like he's going to puke, but drinks the wimpy white wine Welch brought and tries to make a coherent point about social segregation...or something. Foster has an Oscars spreadsheet and lots of theories about Hollywood. Ma…

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