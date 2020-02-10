We're going back to Brooklyn...The gang's all here for another leisurely Sunday afternoon bull session in Williamsburg. Moynihan feels like he's going to puke, but drinks the wimpy white wine Welch brought and tries to make a coherent point about social segregation...or something. Foster has an Oscars spreadsheet and lots of theories about Hollywood. Ma…
Special Dispatch #9: The Williamsburg Tapes: The Magical Awards Funnel and Baby Welch Trash Doll
Feb 10, 2020
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The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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