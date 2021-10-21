Kmele is apparently debating anarcho-capitalism with a hobo in Austin, so Moynihan and Welch—both fighting general exhaustion and an inexplicable, Carter-like malaise—decide to soldier on, gamely sifting through the Fifth’s ever-expanding mail bag. But what starts off as a rather calm and polite dispatch ends…with a spirited discussion of civil war, Mic…
Special Dispatch #90 – Big, Bad Books; Civil War Redux; Hungarian Porn Stars; and Some Idiot from Princeton
Oct 21, 2021
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The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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