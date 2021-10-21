The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #90 – Big, Bad Books; Civil War Redux; Hungarian Porn Stars; and Some Idiot from Princeton
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Special Dispatch #90 – Big, Bad Books; Civil War Redux; Hungarian Porn Stars; and Some Idiot from Princeton

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The Fifth Column
Oct 21, 2021
∙ Paid

Kmele is apparently debating anarcho-capitalism with a hobo in Austin, so Moynihan and Welch—both fighting general exhaustion and an inexplicable, Carter-like malaise—decide to soldier on, gamely sifting through the Fifth’s ever-expanding mail bag. But what starts off as a rather calm and polite dispatch ends…with a spirited discussion of civil war, Mic…

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