The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #91 - Birfdays Was the Worst Day: Kmele at 41
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Special Dispatch #91 - Birfdays Was the Worst Day: Kmele at 41

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The Fifth Column
Nov 01, 2021
∙ Paid

- Kids Dress as Cops ("Think of what we can do")
- Livia Moynihan thanks you
- Getting drunk in Flint
- Kaepernick’s monumentally stupid tv show
- Oh lord. Kendi’s doing one too
- "Professor Crunk" is a racist
-  More CNN nonsense
- Let's Go (to Raqqa) Brandon!
- A two-year old question about Adam Curtis (a link to The Loving Trap)
- Is CRT fake news? Nahh…
- Hap…

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