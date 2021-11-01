- Kids Dress as Cops ("Think of what we can do")
- Livia Moynihan thanks you
- Getting drunk in Flint
- Kaepernick’s monumentally stupid tv show
- Oh lord. Kendi’s doing one too
- "Professor Crunk" is a racist
- More CNN nonsense
- Let's Go (to Raqqa) Brandon!
- A two-year old question about Adam Curtis (a link to The Loving Trap)
- Is CRT fake news? Nahh…
- Hap…
Special Dispatch #91 - Birfdays Was the Worst Day: Kmele at 41
Nov 01, 2021
∙ Paid
- Kids Dress as Cops ("Think of what we can do")
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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