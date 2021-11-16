Just the two of us, we can make it without Matt...who is in Long Beach. Or something.
Kmele gets off the plane from Austin, calls Moynihan, they hit record, and magic happens. Or something. Because Moynihan doesn't live in Silicon Valley, his internet goes out half way through...but after a random conversation about Megan Thee Stallion and a rebooted ro…
Special Dispatch #93 - Austin Power, Jamaican Crypto, and the End of the Media
Nov 16, 2021
∙ Paid
Just the two of us, we can make it without Matt...who is in Long Beach. Or something.
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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