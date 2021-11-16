The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #93 - Austin Power, Jamaican Crypto, and the End of the Media
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Special Dispatch #93 - Austin Power, Jamaican Crypto, and the End of the Media

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The Fifth Column
Nov 16, 2021
∙ Paid

Just the two of us, we can make it without Matt...who is in Long Beach. Or something.

Kmele gets off the plane from Austin, calls Moynihan, they hit record, and magic happens. Or something. Because Moynihan doesn't live in Silicon Valley, his internet goes out half way through...but after a random conversation about Megan Thee Stallion and a rebooted ro…

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