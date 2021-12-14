The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #96 - The Fifth's Man of the Year
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Special Dispatch #96 - The Fifth's Man of the Year

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The Fifth Column
Dec 14, 2021
∙ Paid

- Seriously, we won't talk about the Beatles
- But also seriously: Linda is sort of awful too
- Hey Californians: stop bullying Matt about da Covid Kidz
- Bars in Boston...from two decades ago
- Bogey vs. Boogy
- Yes, Cuomo sucks
- On national conservatism and big tech
- A professor, a student project, and a YouTube ban
- Free all the crazies to publish crazy s…

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