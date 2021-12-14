- Seriously, we won't talk about the Beatles
- But also seriously: Linda is sort of awful too
- Hey Californians: stop bullying Matt about da Covid Kidz
- Bars in Boston...from two decades ago
- Bogey vs. Boogy
- Yes, Cuomo sucks
- On national conservatism and big tech
- A professor, a student project, and a YouTube ban
- Free all the crazies to publish crazy s…
Special Dispatch #96 - The Fifth's Man of the Year
Dec 14, 2021
∙ Paid
- Seriously, we won't talk about the Beatles
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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