The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch (Early Release) - Filmmaker Errol Morris
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Special Dispatch (Early Release) - Filmmaker Errol Morris

Michael C. Moynihan's avatar
Michael C. Moynihan
Nov 17, 2019
∙ Paid

The director of classic documentaries "The Thin Blue Line," "Fog of War," and "Standard Operation Procedure," Errol Morris has long been the doyen of critics...until he made "American Dharma," a film exploring the worldview and influence of former Breitbart boss and Trump campaign chief executive Steve Bannon. Predictably, Morris was accused of "platfor…

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